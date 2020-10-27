Uniontown
Alfred Peter Andrew "Buzz" John, 92, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, and until 10:15 a.m. Friday, October 30, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
