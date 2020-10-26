Uniontown
Alfred Peter Andrew "Buzz" John, age 92, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.
He was born September 13, 1928 in Uniontown, son of the late Andrew and Mary Ann (Koury) John.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally House John, to whom he was married for 65 years; and his siblings, Norman A. John, Louise John Israel, Herman A. John, Rita John Woltman, and Norma Ann Koury Trimble.
He is survived by his children, A. Stephen John (Susan) of Uniontown, Scott John (Penny) of Uniontown, and Suzanne John of High Point, N.C.; grandchildren, Dr. Joshua John (fiance, Kristen Dolan) of Crofton, Md., Dr. Matthew John of Pittsburgh, Dr. Jamie John (fiance, Tom Yantori) of Fort Mill, S.C., Samuel John of Akron, Ohio, Andrew John of Washington, Tyler Lininger and Sarah Lininger of High Point, N.C.,; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss him dearly.
Buzz attended St. John the Evangelist School through 8th grade, then graduated from Uniontown High School, Class of 1947. Buzz worked 37 years with Bell of Pennsylvania, retiring in 1984. He was the owner of Buzcom which is now operated by his son Scott. He was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a military veteran serving in both the Army and Marines. He volunteered as Athletic Director at St. John's High school in the 1970's.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29 and Friday until 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, and 11 a.m. for a funeral mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood, Pa.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Farmington, Pa 15437. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be in effect during visitation and masks are required upon entering the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.