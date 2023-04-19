Masontown
Alfred W. Royster Jr., 77, of Masontown, went to be with the lord on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at home.
Born July 24, 1945, in Masontown, son of the late Alfred W. Sr., and Anna Finnie Royster.
Beloved husband of 24 years to Linda Royster; father of Alfred Troy (Jennifer) Royster and Brent Royster. Stepfather of Marlisa Hall of Pittsburgh and the late Betty Jean Hall. Grandfather of Jordan and Aaron Royster. Brother of Dr. Joyce Royster and Ewanda Royster-Lewis; Loving uncle of Robert M. Lewis III and Tianna Fullum; also two great-nieces and great-nephews; and other relatives survive.
Al was a truck driver, loved trucks and enjoyed being with family and friends.
Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. A Service will be held in the funeral home at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.