Uniontown
Alice Ann McNatt Molton, 93, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 24, 2020, in her home, with loving family at her side. She was born January 14, 1927, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Walter and Dorothy Gore McNatt; her loving husband, George F. Molton; and a brother, Lewis McNatt.
Alice graduated from Uniontown Senior High School in 1944. She was blessed with her loving husband, George, whom she loved dearly, for 62 years. During her married life, she was the office manager at both Metzler's Furniture Store and Chesler's Furniture. She also worked at the Fayette Blind Association.
Alice was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she taught a Sunday school class for 20 years. She belonged to the Adrian Class and the United Methodist Women. Alice will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Linda M. Hoye (Ray), and Chris R. Molton and his former wife, Jill Molton, whom she loved as a daughter; five grandchildren, David Kir (Kim), Laurie Kir, Maureen Edwards (Mark), Erin Meadows and Samantha (Mercedes) Molton; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Shirley Pavlick; and two nephews, Lewis McNatt and Walter T. McNatt.
Due to the many COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services and interment, under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., were private and limited to the immediate family.
The family requests donations in memory of Alice be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, 6 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The family wishes to thank her loving and compassionate caretakers and great staff at Amedisys.
