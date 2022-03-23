Maryland
Alice Fay Hollingworth, of Maryland, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the age of 57.
She was preceded in death by her father, Chauncey Hollingsworth Sr. and by her mother, Ona Hollingworth. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Chauncey Jr., Edger, Jackie and Steven Hollingworth; and one sister, Betty Hollingworth.
Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Nathaniel Jackson (Triss) of Tennessee; sisters, Linda Glenn of New York and Teresa Andrus (Sam) of Uniontown; a half-brother, Mark Spurll of Washington; a long-time family friend, Agnes Harris of Uniontown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received from 12 to 1 p.m., the hour of a memorial service, Friday, March 25, in the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Uniontown.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
