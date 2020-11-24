Gibbon Glade
Alice Faye Tate Nida, 80, of Gibbon Glade, died Friday, November 20, 2020.
Preceding her in death were her loving husband, George L. Nida; son Randy A. Nida Dow; daughter Robin Lynn Nida; father Samuel Tate; mother Margaret Tate Brownfield; brother Harry Tate; grandmother Daisy Cathrine Harwood Tate and her husband, John Tate; special friend Herbert L. Dow Jr.; and her fiance, Samuel V. Gray.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Melissa Turner and fiance Frank L. Faust Sr.; siblings Paula Hickle and husband Milton, Brenda Tate Hersh England and husband Jerry, Gary Tate and wife Gale, and Rita Lanko and husband Keith; two special ladies she called daughters, Rita Faye Smith and Gina Turner Marinelli; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a dedicated Jehovah Witness and attended the Uniontown Kingdom Hall.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a time of remembrance, Friday, November 27, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. A Kingdom Hall Zoom Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
