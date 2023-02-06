Rices Landing
Alice H. Wingard, 76, of Rices Landing, died Friday, February 3, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Alice was born May 31, 1946, in Carmichaels, the daughter of the late John and Lucille Tobay Kobylarz.
On May 2, 1970, Alice married Ralph Wingard, who survives. Also surviving are two brothers, David Kobylarz (Sonia), and Tom Kobylarz, both of Uniontown.
A daughter died in infancy, and a brother, Paul Kobylarz is also deceased.
Alice was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at the former Greene County Memorial Hospital for 19 years. She then was an assistant Nursing instructor at the Fayette County Vo-Tech School.
She was a Chaplain for the Women's Auxiliary of AMVETS #108 in Hopwood. In her spare time, she enjoyed making Christmas Decorations.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320. 724-966-5100. Paul M. Lesako Owner / Supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.