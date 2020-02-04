Alice Holdsworth

Smithfield
Alice “June” Holdsworth, 88, of Smithfield, passed away February 1, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
June was born April 11, 1931, in Bethel Park.
She was predeceased by her parents, James and Elizabeth Boyer; her daughter, Julie Dean; son-in-law, Kenneth Dean; and husband, William “Bill” Holdsworth.
June is survived by her son, James Holdsworth and fianc Crystal Moats; grandchildren, James McCourt and wife Brooke, Deven Holdsworth, Matthew Moats and companion Ariel Savage, Shawn Moats, Brandi Fabian and husband Brian and Carli Meyers and companion George Molnar; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
