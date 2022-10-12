Uniontown
Alice J. Smith, 91, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Alice was born June 26, 1931, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Cooley Dressel.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward “Ted” Smith. Alice was the last surviving member of her family and was predeceased by brothers, Walter Dressel and William Dressel; and sisters, Dorothy Miller and Margaret Liston.
Alice was a 1950 graduate of South Union High School. She worked for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, in Washington, DC., before returning to the area. She then worked as a secretary for various law offices. After her children were older, she was the church secretary for many years at Great Bethel Baptist Church, where she made many treasured friendships that endured beyond her years of working there.
She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, the Asbury Fellowship Class, and during her younger years, helped with Vacation Bible School and served on various Church committees.
More than anything else, Alice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and great-grandmother, who enjoyed her family, friends and tending to her roses and flowers around her patio, reading, and doing the daily crossword puzzle, often with her son Reid (who occasionally cheated by looking up answers).
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Ronald Marcinko and his wife, Maria, of Hurricane, W.Va.; Tedd Smith and his wife, Toni Shelow, of Mount Holly, N.C.; Reid Smith and his wife, Sarah Jane, of Smock; and stepdaughter, Jean Nanns and husband, Lawrence, and their family of Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kyle Smith and his wife, Kristen, and great grandson, Kolton of Canonsburg, Kristen Stearns, and her wife, Bethany, of Manassas, Virginia, Rebecca Burns and her husband, Joe, of Dover, and Christopher Smith, of Wheeling, W.Va. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lena Dressel, of Ashtabula, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 13th. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, followed by a service celebrating Alice’s life at 11 a.m. with Reverend Donald Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family thanks the staff of Fairfield’s Liberty Hall Personal Care Home for the loving care they provided over the last several months. Special thanks are also extended to the staff members of Amedisys Hospice who assisted in the care of our mother.
Memorial donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.