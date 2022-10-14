Uniontown
Alice J. Smith, 91, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends were received on Thursday, October 13th.
Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, followed by a service celebrating Alice's life at 11 a.m. with Reverend Donald Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family thanks the staff of Fairfield's Liberty Hall Personal Care Home for the loving care they provided over the last several months. Special thanks are also extended to the staff members of Amedisys Hospice who assisted in the care of our mother.
Memorial donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
