Uniontown
Alice M. Pavone Penic, 82, of Uniontown, died peacefully, in her home, Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born June 10, 1939, in Orient, a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Nicklow Pavone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Penic; and siblings Joseph Pavone, Ed Pavone, Rich Pavone, Patrick Pavone, Dolores Clark and Betty Lininger.
Alice retired from Dr. Taghizadeh Surgical Associates office, where she worked as a medical secretary for many years.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving companion of more than 34 years, William Kollar; three daughters, Debi Yothers of Uniontown, Phyllis Baurhenn of Lititz and Christine Rowan and husband George of Uniontown; three grandsons, Brandon (Cheryl), Robbie (Hannah) and Brock; and siblings Susan Golden of Waynesburg, Maryann Golden of Masontown, Bernard Pavone of Mt. Clemens, Mich., and Joyce Arndt of Elyria, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Amedisys Hospice, especially Torra and Lindsey, for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Thurday, August 12, in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Kerri Clark officiating. Entombment will be private at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
