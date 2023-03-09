Uniontown
Alice Marie Ward/Wolfe, 77 of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday March 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born October 18, 1945 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ernest Wolfe and Elizabeth Engle Wolfe; husband, Thomas Ward; brothers, Woodrow, Richard and Wade Wolfe; and three sisters, Loretta Jane King, Shirley Louise Allison and Mary Elizabeth McCann.
Alice was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are seven children, Franklin Wolfe of Smithfield, Rick Fowler of Uniontown, Lisa Fowler of Charleroi, Catherine Miller (Homer) and Ernest Fowler both of Uniontown, William Fowler of Smock and Angela Fowler of Uniontown; three grandchildren whom she raised, Tonya Smith, Timothy Allen Smith, Jr. and Timothy Lee Smith, many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Richard and Joseph Wolfe, Edna Dressel, George Wolfe (Mary Ann), Ernest Wolfe (Stefanie) and Connie Blaker.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday March 10, 2023 at Cedar Grove Cemetery New Geneva, PA with Captain Erin Rischawy officiating. A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Uniontown Salvation Army 32 W. Fayette St. Uniontown, PA.
