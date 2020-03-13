Lake Lynn
Allan Andrew "Andy" Thomas, 62, of Lake Lynn, passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2020, at his home, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born February 4, 1958, he was a son of the late Earl and Ima Jean Bowser Thomas. Also deceased is his sister, Belinda.
Andy is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lisa Wood Thomas; beloved daughters, Brandi and Breonna; and his mother-in-law, Fern Wood. Also surviving are brothers, James Thomas, Randall Thomas (Theresa), Robin Thomas (Dawn) and Roderic Thomas; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Andy worked for 44 years as the plant superintendent at Shumar's Welding and Machine Service, along with his best friend and brother, Bob "Wally" Hlatky. Andy had the utmost admiration and respect for Eli Shumar and considered him his second father.
He was a member of the Point Marion Eagles where he served as a trustee and the Fairchance American Legion Post 278. Andy loved spending time with friends and family always joking and laughing. He took great pride in growing up as a farmer on his family's farm. His summers were spent boating on Cheat Lake with his lake friends, riding his motorcycle and gardening. He loved the West Virginia University Mountaineers and tailgating in the blue lot for home football games. Andy dearly loved his dogs, Pippa, Chloe, Annabelle and Lucy. He was passionate about dog rescue, actively supporting the non-profit organization Mountaineers for Mutts.
Andy is loved and desperately missed by his family and friends, having many of them by his side until the end. As you remember Andy, take from his lead by never being afraid to be yourself and letting the music move you.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, from 1:30 to 3 and 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13 and from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Point Marion United Methodist Church, with his friend, Rev. Russel W. Shuluga officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Andy's memory can be made to any of the following no-kill animal rescues: Mountaineers for Mutts, P.O. Box 1172, Dellslow, WV 26531, Bridge to Home Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 985, McMurray, PA 15317 and Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
