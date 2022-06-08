Uniontown
Allen Bertholde Girod, 68, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Morgantown, W.Va. He was born February 2, 1954, in Uniontown, to the late James B. and Rose Marie Girod.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are grandparents, Michael B. and Carrie M. Girod, and James and Marie McCabe.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Kathy Jeffcoat Girod; sisters, Kathy Dailey, Claudia Wilhelm (Leo), Pam Girod and Pat Price; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and brothers- and sisters-in-law, who all loved him dearly.
Allen was a skilled aircraft mechanic for over 30 years, most recently working as a contractor for the Department of Defense. As evidence of his excellence and dedication to the field of aviation, he was preparing for a new journey as a field service representative, which would have been a culmination of his professional career.
Allen also served as a proud member of the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller.
Following family tradition, he was a coal miner with US Steel and worked in Pennsylvania at Mt. Braddock and Robena, and in Colorado at Somerset Mine.
Allen was a former Boy Scout and was honored to earn his Eagle Scout rank and be selected to join the Order of the Arrow.
Allen was a joyful person who always brought light into a room. He was a wonderful storyteller who loved to make people laugh, and loved laughing with them even more. He made an everlasting impact on his wife, family and friends, making sure they knew how much he valued having them in his life. Above all, Allen’s greatest contribution was giving of himself, with a big smile and an open heart.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. (ET), the time of a remembrance service, Friday, June 10, in ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. A remembrance gathering will be held in his city of residence, Huntsville, Ala., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Masontown Cemetery, P.O. Box 705, Masontown, PA 15461; or Boy Scout Troop 681, c/o Claudia Wilhelm, 305 Rubles Mill Road, Smithfield, PA 15478.
