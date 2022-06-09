formerly of Uniontown
Allen Bertholde Girod, 68, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. (ET), the time of a remembrance service, Friday, June 10, in ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. A remembrance gathering will be held in his city of residence, Huntsville, Ala., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Masontown Cemetery, P.O. Box 705, Masontown, PA 15461; or Boy Scout Troop 681, c/o Claudia Wilhelm, 305 Rubles Mill Road, Smithfield, PA 15478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.