Fayette City
Allen Dale Morgan, 86, of Fayette City, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, in Hillside Manor Personal Care Home, Uniontown.
He was born January 4, 1935, in West Newton, the son of Homer Morgan and Gladys Hancock Morgan.
He was a member of the Little Redstone Methodist Church, Fayette City, a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired as a carpenter.
He is survived by his second wife, Eleanor Hamer Morgan; son, Dale Morgan and wife Carol of Perryopolis, son, Kerry Morgan of Perryopolis and son, Keith Morgan and wife Carolyn of Hurst, Texas; sister, Daryl Moody of Greensburg; granddaughter, Mallory Devich, granddaughter, Amanda Morgan, granddaughter, Caitlin Bays; grandson, John Paul Morgan, grandson, Zachary Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Hamer Morgan in 2000; three brothers, Homer “Buddy” Morgan, Larry Morgan and Tom Morgan; two sisters, Lorraine Manown and Arlene Lynn.
Private services and interment was held for the family.
Interment was in the Little Redstone Methodist Cemetery, Fayette City.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.