California
Allen Edward Lesouski, 76, of California, died Sunday, January 26, 2020.
He was born Sunday, May 9, 1943, in Brownsville, a son of the late August and Mary Gasher Lesouski.
Allen was a retired coal miner. He proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam Campaign, working as an aircraft mechanic on UH-1 Huey Helicopters.
In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Allen Lesouski and wife Holly of Charleroi; three sisters, Barbara Lewis and husband Jim, Marlene McManus of Woodbridge, Va., Darlene Wilbur also of Woodbridge, Va., and one brother, William Lesouski of California. Also surviving is one grandson, Jacob Lesouski.
Friends will be received in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, 10 a.m. Friday January 31, for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Peter Peretti as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Coal Center, where the West Brownsville American Legion Post 940 will accord military burial honors.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
