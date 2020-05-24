Fairchance
On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Allen K. Ryan passed away at his home in Fairchance, following his battle with cancer.
Allen was born August 31, 1954, in Uniontown, and attended Uniontown Area High School before joining the United States Navy in 1972. He also attended West Virginia University for two years.
During his first enlistment with the U.S. Navy (1972-1976), Allen was stationed in Meridian, Miss., and served as a Third Class aviation mechanic, inspecting and repairing hydraulics on Navy jets. Allen's second enlistment with the U.S. Navy (1982-1986) was served on the Navy guided missile destroyer ship, the USS Semmes in the Atlantic and Mediterranean theatres. He performed the duties of a display equipment operator and air intercept controller related to force defense and air traffic control as well as serving on the reaction force for the ship, guarding its nuclear weapons.
Allen was bestowed with several Navy decorations, including the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal. He received a U.S. Coast Guard Unit Commendation for his service as a liaison between the USS Semmes and the Coast Guard unit.
He continued his service later in life as Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7219 Commander in Fairchance for six years and as VFW District 23 Commander from 2010-2011. Allen was proud of his accomplishments as service officer, educating other veterans on their entitled benefits and helping them to access their benefits through the Veterans Administration.
Allen enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and canoeing, and spent an entire year tenting near Big Sandy Creek. He was an experienced stone mason and woodsman, a number of his family and friends have samples of his work.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Lillie Ryan; and brothers Richard and Roger.
His survived by brother Clayton Ryan; sisters Marqueta Ryan and Victoria Dougherty; several nieces and great-nieces and nephews; and his loving partner, Sandi Bartlett and her family.
Memorial services will be announced at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Association for Cancer Research (aacr.org) or to the Four Diamonds Childhood Cancer Fund of Penn State Children's Hospital at: Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, Fairchance.
