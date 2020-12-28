Uniontown
Allen L. Chrise Sr., 92, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. He was born December 20, 1928, in Uniontown, a son of the late Scott Chrise and Emma Maust Chrise. Also preceding him in death were a daughter, Susan D. Chrise; son Mark Chrise; and a brother, Glenn Chrise.
Allen graduated from South Union High School Class of 1948 and was Protestant by faith. He served honorably in the U.S. Army and was a member of AMVETS General Marshall Post 103.
Allen was manager of the state liquor store and had worked at Manor Lanes in Hopwood. He enjoyed golfing at the Springdale Golf Course, bowling in three leagues at Manor Lanes, playing bingo and going to the casino. In his younger days, he enjoyed roller skating at the Melody Roller Rink and Shadowland Park Skating Rink.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia "Pattie" Bock Chrise; son Allen Chrise Jr. (Carol); daughters Cathy Chrise and Annette Wingrove (Mark); six grandchildren, Joshua (Krista), Rachel Wardell (Fred), Marcus, Sara Baker (John), Elizabeth Smouse (Kirk) and James; and five great-grandchildren, Frederick, Bentlee, Aerianna, Junior and Ava.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, visitation for the immediate family will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, December 29, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. A private service will be held for the family at noon with Pastor Gary Coldren officiating. Private interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.