Masontown
Allen Neil Smith, 83, of Masontown, passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in Uniontown, on September 18, 1938, the son of the late Oliver C. and Kathryn O'Neil Smith.
Allen graduated from Masontown High School, Class of 1956; received a Bachelor of Arts in Education, from Waynesburg College, and Master of Science in Social Work, from West Virginia University.
He was employed by Intermediate Unit One as a Supervisor in Special Education. He was president of the Masontown Cemetery Care Fund, a past member of both the Masontown Borough Council for 10 years and the Jaycee's, and was also previously employed by Community Mental Health Care at Chestnut Ridge. He was also instrumental in securing funding to bring mental health services to Fayette County.
He enjoyed playing golf, camping and playing cards.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Douglas Allen Smith.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Linda L. Grimes Smith; daughters: Michelle Voithofer and husband Fred, of Smithfield; Beth Ann Beck and husband Roy, of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia; and Amy Smith and partner Lisel Donaldson, of West Cornwall, Conn.; grandchildren: Jeremiah and wife Amanda, and children: Henrik and Heath Voithofer, from Farmington; Zachariah and wife Amber, and children: Yaeger, Easton, and Rowan Voithofer, of Midland, Tex.; and Caleb Voithofer, of Smithfield; Megan Beck of Pittsburgh; and Jared Beck of San Francisco, Calif.; brothers: Jim Smith and wife Donna, of California; Don Smith and wife Pam, of Florida; and Ron Smith of Virginia.
The family sends a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Masontown, and his caregivers especially Erika and Lisa.
If you would like to memorialize Allen, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Masontown Cemetery Care Fund, P.O. Box 705, Masontown, PA 15461.
A private Celebration of Allen's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA.
