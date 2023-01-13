Allen R. Martin

Keezletown, Va., formerly of Coolspring
Allen Ross Martin, 80, of Keezletown, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
He was born July 17, 1942, in Coolspring, a son of the late James Riley Martin and Mary Jane Golcher Martin. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, James D. “J.D.” Martin and Ronald D. “Ronnie” Martin.
Allen is survived by his beloved family: wife of 50 years, Sharon Louise Vorhauer Martin; sons, Travis Ross Martin, and wife, Joanna, Clinton Adam Martin and wife, Melissa, Wyatt Clay Martin and companion, Heather Turner; daughter, Margie Gail Martin and husband, Christopher; and six wonderful grandchildren.
Allen is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Gary Martin and wife, Sharon Ann (who was like a sister) of Frederick, Md., Audie Martin of Damascus, Md., Connie Broderick and husband, Ed, of Coolspring, Darlene Martin of Uniontown, Joanna Valentine, and husband, Roger, of Lemont Furnace; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Allen was an industrial engineer by trade. After retirement, he spent a lot of time at the hunting cabin he and Sharon built in the Warm Springs Mountains of Virginia. He was often joined there over the years by all family members, not only to enjoy hunting season but to gather with family and friends with many happy times to remember.
A memorial service was held for family and close friends on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Keezletown United Methodist Church.
Allen was a fun, kind and gentle soul. He was a good husband, dad and granddad, as well as a good brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed.
