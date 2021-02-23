West Newton
Alma C. Joseph, 93, of West Newton, died Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was born May 17, 1927, in Perryopolis, a daughter of the late John and Mary Simko Berklovich.
Surviving are two children, Susan Joseph, and Mark Joseph and wife Daneen; a granddaughter, Angela Joseph, all of West Newton; a sister, Veronica "Gig" Winn of Perryopolis; many special nieces and nephews and a special baby girl, her namesake, Alma Joy Gardner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry "Hip" Joseph; sisters Cecelia "Babe" Fry, Anne Martinak, Mary Abraham, Helen Pelligrini and Matilda Galiotto; and brothers Joseph and John Beklovich.
There will be no visitation. Burial will be private.
A special thanks to Rob and Stephanie and the staff at TLC for the wonderful care.
Arrangements entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhome.com.
