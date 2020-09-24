Uniontown
Alma Giadressi Moscoloni, 98, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
She was born December 1, 1921, in Pula, Italy, a daughter of the late Santo Giardressi and the late Maria Giadressi. Mrs. Moscoloni came to America with her beloved husband and two daughters in November 1951 under the sponsorship of Father Ettore Moscoloni of St. Therese Church.
She was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, St. Therese Altar Society, the Daughters of Catholic War Veterans and a member of the Almagate Textile Industry.
Mrs. Moscoloni was employed by Michael J. Burkowitz Sewing Factory for 32 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raffaele Moscoloni, on October 28, 1993; two brothers, Mario Giadressi and his wife Maria and Sergio Giadressi and his wife Aniza; two sons-in-law, Raymond T. Bell and James Adenhart Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Marisa Bell of Crawfordsville, Ind. and Miranda Adenhart of Mount Braddock; a son, Robert Moscoloni and wife Kathleen of Avon, Ind.; grandchildren, Dr. Michael Bell and wife Dr. Debra of Avon, Ind., Robert Bell of Braddford, Ohio, Lauren Pavletich of Avon, Ind., Marc Moscoloni and wife Katie of Uniontown, Michelle Cheek and husband Zack of Avon, Ind., Jimmy Adenhart and wife Heather of Mt. Braddock and Stacy Grass and husband William of Mt. Braddock; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Friday, September 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, September 26, until 9:30 a.m., at which time a blessing service will be held in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the memory unit of Mount Macrina Manor.
