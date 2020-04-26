McClellandtown
Alverta B. Oberlechner, 93, of McClellandtown, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
She was born February 26, 1927, a daughter of the late Francis and Blanche Merrill Miller.
Alverta was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Steve Oberlechner Sr.; son Steve Oberlechner Jr.; and siblings Robert Miller, Charles Miller, Virginia Louise Miller Gaskill, James Isler, Albert Isler, Grace Isler Friend and Delbert Isler.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Leech; her daughter-in-law, Janet Zembar Oberlechner; her grandchildren, Christy Burns, Douglas Leech and wife Leila, Marcie Miller and husband Richard, and Steve Oberlechner and wife Cassandra; great-grandchildren Douglas Leech Jr., Kylie and Logan Miller, and Elizabeth Oberlechner; her sister, Margaret Lindsey; her brother, Ronald Isler; and many nieces and nephews.
Alverta enjoyed the company of her family and her beloved cat, Precious, and maintaining a large flower garden of irises, poppies, lilies and lupines among numerous other varieties that attracted visits from many friends and family each spring.
She was a member of New Salem Presbyterian Church (NSPC). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to NSPC, P.O. Box 455, New Salem, PA 15468.
A special "thank you" is extended to Brooke and the staff at Hillside Manor for the compassionate care they provided.
Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions due to COVID-19, the viewing and services are private for the immediate family in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, with interment at the Walnut Hill Church Cemetery.
