Alvie Paul Sumey, 97, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home. He was born June 8, 1924, at Shamrock, Pa., a son of the late Calvin and Olive Mae Thomas Sumey.
Paul had worked on the railroad for several years and then later at Williamhouse. He also built many houses over the years. He was a member of the Dunbar Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sisters, Wanda Hawk of Lemont Furnace, and Lorraine Ruffner of Brownsville; two stepsons, John Wilbert Faust and his wife Mayme of Yorktown, Va., and Donald Wayne Faust and his wife Carole of Harmony; five step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, including Althea Herbert, his caregiver.
Family and friends will be received in the Chapel of Green Ridge Memorial Park from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., the hour of funeral services, on Saturday, with Rev. Robert Wrachford officiating. Interment will follow in the memorial park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the care and concern of Paul during his illness.
All arrangements are under the direction of THE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
