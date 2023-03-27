Farmington
Alvin "Dave" David Spade, 77, of Farmington, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at home.
He was born June 26, 1945 in Uniontown. A son of the late Alvin C. Spade and Susan Alice Barr Spade.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister Sandra Spade.
He is survived by his son, Justin Spade of Farmington, Brandi Spade of North Carolina, and his two brothers, Frank Spade of Farmington, and Martin Spade of Elliottsville.
He retired from Penn Line and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #66 and the Wharton Township Hunting and Fishing Club.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA, on Wednesday March 29, 2023 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday March 30, 2023 until 11 a.m the time of the service with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.