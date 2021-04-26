Star Junction
Alvin E. Gantner, 68, of Star Junction, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born January 28, 1953 in N. Charleroi, a son of the late Edward and Gladys Boone Gantner. A lifelong resident of Star Junction, Alvin was a retired forklift operator from Brownsville Marine Products, was a Veteran of the US Navy, was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed carpentry, woodworking, gardening but most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Faith Zaph Gantner to whom he was married 36 years; four children, Dana King and spouse Jim, Jason Ritenour and wife Nicole of Wilmerding, Jeff Ritenour and wife Becca of Charleroi, Brandy Valentine of Charleroi; two brothers Kenny Gantner of Perryopolis, Greg Gantner of Star Junction; 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son Greg Gantner (1993) and a brother Jeff Gantner.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St. Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515 followed by funeral services at 7:30 p.m. with the Pastor Dr. Kevin Roberts officiating.
In accordance with state mandates masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
