Perryopolis
Alvin Edward Kibe Sr., 83, of Perryopolis, passed away in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. He was born November 5, 1937, in Ligonier, a son of Calvin Kibe and Sue Fritz Kibe Hutchman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol J. Kibe; son David R. Kibe (10/14/2020); stepmother Irene Kibe; stepfather Chuck Hitchman; sisters Jonnie Kibe, Diane Kracucz, Trudy Cravener; brothers Melvin Kibe, David Kibe, Charles Hitchman Sr.
Alvin is survived by daughter Brenda (Joe) Mellinger of Perryopolis; sons Michael (Tomi) Kibe of Elizabeth, Edward (Brenda) Kibe of Layton, Carl Kibe of Connellsville, Rex (Heide) Kibe of Elizabeth, Alvin E. Jr. (Margaret) Kibe of Perryopolis, Bryan (Denise) Kibe of Layton, Larry (Lori) Kibe of Elizabeth; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Mildred Kibe Welker of Lawrenceburg, Ind., Gary (Cindy) Kibe and Bruce Kibe, both of Latrobe; numerous nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time in the garden and also looking for those morel mushrooms. He was the towns repairman who would fix just about anything. He enjoyed cutting grass, his or anyones. He was a member of the Fairhope Rod and Gun Club and the Naomi Club.
The family would like to thank Manor Care in McMurray and Mt. Macrina in Uniontown for the wonderful care extended to him.
Alvin's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, November 18, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
