Smithfield
Alvin Louis Diamond Sr., 81, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in the same home he was born in on October 12, 1939. He was a son of the late August and Florence Townsend Diamond.
Alvin was a graduate of Point Marion High School, Class of 1957, and was owner and operator of Diamond Dairy Farm. He belonged to many organizations, including Gideons International, Fayette County Agriculture Improvement Association, delegate for Dairy Farmers of America, director for Agway Co-op, member of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and president, for many years, of the Fayette County Chapter; past member of Fayette County Extension Board, and a lifetime member of Fairview Church of the Brethren, where he served on the Board of Directors for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, August "Gus" Diamond.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Pauline "Polly Ann" Brajdic Diamond;sons Alvin "Louie" Diamond Jr. and wife Gail of Masontown, Paul Diamond and wife Beverly of Smithfield, Joseph Diamond and wife Betty Lynn of Altoona, Douglas Diamond and wife Acela of Martinsburg, W.Va.; grandchildren Rachel, Jesse, Luke, Katie, Emily, Trudy, Alexandra, Felisha, Zacharias and Hope; sisters Sarah (Rick) Jones, Lorraine (David) Burson; brother Dominic (Karen) Diamond; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 22, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, November 23, in Fairview Church of the Brethren. Interment follows at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Masontown.
Donations may be made to Fayette County 4-H Scholarship Fund, c/o Penn State Extension Office, 34 W. Peter Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or the Gideons.
Due to COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
