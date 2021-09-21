Dunbar
Alvin R. Cope, 85, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 18, 2021, with his beloved wife, Betty, and their children by his side.
He was born June 21, 1936, in Dunbar, a son of Wilbur W. Cope and Nellie Marie Liston Cope.
Alvin was a hard and dedicated worker who retired from Keystone Fireworks after 30 years.
He enjoyed hunting and gardening as well as spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Betty Jean Thomas Cope; children, Jerry (Melissa) Cope, Sondra R. Cope, Berneice Martin, Brenda (Danny) Golden, Edward (Dawn) Cope; grandchildren, Lisa Greenlee, Heath (Brandie) Cope, Jessica (Shawn) Richter, Jamie (Joe) Druciak, Brian (Kristin) Martin, Danielle Golden, Destinee (Michael) Shane, Dusty (Heather) Cope, Eddie Cope Jr.; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister, Marlene Hiles; brother, Roger (Judy) Cope; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sons, Alvin "Dusty" Ray Cope Jr., baby Cope; sister, Betty "Lorraine" Johnston; grandsons, Brian K. Martin and Edward "Eddie" W. Cope Jr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
The family would like to thank hospice nurse Pam, aide Sandy, with a special thanks to aide Stacey.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
