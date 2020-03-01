Formerly of Uniontown
Alvin Thomas Huey, 71, of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Uniontown, has passed. His spirit left his body Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born in Uniontown July 4, 1949.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Aaron and Anna Gregory; parents Gene and Jeane Huey; brothers William and Charles Huey; and first cousin Bennet Poke Gregory.
Surviving are his brother, Gene Huey of Indianapolis; a sister, Gloria Huey Hodge of Uniontown; nephews Aaron and Robert Huey of Uniontown, and nephew Aaron Huey and niece Laura Huey of Indianapolis, niece Mona Sims of Uniontown; and other family members.
1-2 John: Alvin
God bestows mercy, God is gracious and compassionate.
I’ll miss you my brother. Love, sister Gloria.
There are no services.
