Brownsville
Alysha J. Savage, 20, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, in The UPMC - Presbyterian Hospital.
She was born April 28, 2002, in Uniontown, a daughter of Robert J. Savage III and Brooke Snyder.
Alysha is survived by her father and stepmother, Robert J. Savage III and Jeneane; her mother, Brooke Snyder; two brothers, Joshua J. Savage and Robert J. Savage IV; sister, Alexus P. Savage; paternal grandfather, Robert J. Savage Jr.; maternal grandmother, Diane Best; aunt and uncle Melissa Savage and Jim Jenkins; nieces and nephew, Kylie Savage, Payton Jenkins, Brianna Jenkins and Zack Jenkins. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Joanne Savage.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service, with the Rev. Michael Lyons officiating, Friday, May 6, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street Brownsville.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
