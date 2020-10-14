McClellandtown
Amanda Dawn David, 34, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully at Ruby Memorial Hospital, October 12, 2020, with her family by her side.
Amanda was a loving daughter, mother, sister and aunt. She was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 2004 and a graduate of Laurel Business Institute Class of 2012, with a degree in Early Childhood Education.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Kaitlyn Renee David; her loving parents, William and Betty David; brother, Jeffrey David and wife Candace; sister-in-law, Karen David; nieces and nephews, Hayleigh Turek, Kyleigh Turek, Karleigh David, Janessa Riggle, Jacob Riggle, James Riggle and Caileigh Savage; and several special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, John and Margaret Johnson; paternal grandparents, Emil and Emma David; sisters, Patricia Ann David and Charlene Rebecca David; and several special aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 9 until 10 a.m., the hour of the Service, Friday, October 16, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Tanner officiating.
Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
