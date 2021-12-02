Smithfield
Amanda I. Myers, was 45 years old when she passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021.
She was born to her parents, Walter G. Myers, Jr. and Barbara J. Cunningham Varano on January 10, 1976.
She was predeceased by a great-grandmother, Flourance Campbell-Appleby; her father's parents, Walter G. Myers, Sr. and wife Alverta Myers; her mother's parents, Elmer Woodrow Cunningham and wife Mary Belle Cunningham; and some aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to cherish her memory are her only child, her daughter, Myranda Louise Riggen-Kelley and husband Scott Kelley of Uniontown; her mother, Barbara J. Varano of Smithfield; her brother, Walter G. Myers, III., and wife Saresa Myers; her sister, Violia Gail Price and husband Duayne Price of Masontown; Charles L. Riggen with whom she dated and shared her life with for 24 years; her grandma, Carol Harden and husband John Harden of Smithfield; aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews. She loved you all.
We also want to say a special thank you to the three wonderful aids that she had, Jennah Rankin, Johannah Rankin and Louann Lavistsky, they treated her like family. We also want to thank everyone at Fayette UPMC Hospice.
The family greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, on from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The Funeral Service will begin at 5:00 p.m.
