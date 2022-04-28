Grindstone
Amanda R. Campbell, 36, of Grindstone, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in her home.
She is a daughter of Paul T. Vlosich of Allison and the late Eleanor A. Koballa Vlosich.
Amanda was deeply devoted to her family, especially her girls.
Besides her father, she is survived by her husband, Terry R. Campbell; two daughters, Natayah R. Moten and Jayla N. Campbell of Grindstone; brother, Paul T. Vlosich II and spouse Kyle Loewy of Pittsburgh; various aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, along with many close and special friends.
Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Peter M. Vlosich and Gertrude F. Becker Vlosich; maternal grandparents, Steve Koballa and Emma Jean Ball Koballa.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
