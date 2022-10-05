Uniontown
Amber Dawn Evans, 34, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022.
She was born August 17, 1988, in Uniontown. She is the daughter of Kenneth Ray Evans of Uniontown and Tracy and William DeWitt of Lemont.
She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; and nephew, Kaeno Evans.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Kenneth Evans Jr. of Lemont. Also surviving are her cats, Holly and Darla.
She was a long-time employee at Paint Master Plus, in Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, and from 12 to 1 p.m., the time of the service, Friday October 7, 2022. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
