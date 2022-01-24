Amelia Ann German Lemansky passed away peacefully Saturday, January 15, 2022, with her four children by her side.
She married a handsome young Navy sailor, the late Anthony Stanley Lemansky, on her 21st birthday and remained married for 65 years.
Amy, known as Meme and Millie by many, spent endless years enjoying family life with her four children, Susan (John) Piar, Mark, Joyce (Gerald) Ruane, and Diane (Gerard) Totten. She happily welcomed her six grandchildren, Lee Bushee, Leah Ruane, Audra (Chad) Becker, Nolan Ruane, Carlie (Michael) Magner, and Ali (Ryan) Kostura; as well as her seven great-grandchildren, Gabriel Bushee, Asher Ruane, Easton Becker, Michael and Cole Magner, and Kip and Clementine Kostura. She had more energy than all of them and even after she began her lengthy career at the Uniontown Hospital she never stopped tending to anyone or anything. She loved flowers and would often garden for hours in the sunshine, which fueled her spirit. She enjoyed sewing and cooking, which was centered around the needs of her family.
Amy was born to immigrant parents, John and Catherine Stana German, July 10, 1933. She was the youngest of seven and the only sister to the late Louis, Jack, Michael, Andrew, Anthony, and Joseph German; sister-in-law of the late Anna, Louise, Margaret, Bernadine, and Marian, and Amelia German. She loved her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends were welcomed from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 23, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where visitation continues from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 24. Prayers of transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue. Entombment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Parish vigil service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
