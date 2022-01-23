Uniontown
Amelia Ann Lemansky, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2022, in Gilbert, Ariz.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 23, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 24, and until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, when prayers of transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The complete obituary will be published.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
