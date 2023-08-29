Amelia "Mollie" Casani passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, in the home of her daughter. She was born December 28, 1919, in Bessemer, a daughter of the late Anthony and Joanna Garfara Cappola.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Serafino, in 1987; a brother, James Cappola; two sisters, Adeline (Peter) Barchetti, and Nicolena (Nicholas) Mantenuti; nephews, James Barchetti, and Geno (Pauline/Joan) Barchetti; nieces, Anna Marie Barchetti, Nancy Mantenuti and Joanna (Joseph) Piczko; her son-in-law, Kenneth B. Kozel; and her great- granddaughter, Faith Kozel.
One of Amelia's greatest joys was helping to care for her grandchildren. They will always cherish the memories of their special time with her. It is impossible to express the impact of love and life she gave to all for over a century. Above all, Amelia was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Surviving Amelia are her daughters, Elaine V. Kozel, with whom she made her home, and Lorraine (Michael) Guappone; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; everal nephews and a niece.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, and until 9:15 a.m Wednesday, August 30, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, followed by interment at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
