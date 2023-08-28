Amelia Casani

Amelia "Mollie" Casani, passed away on Friday, august 25, 2023 at the home of her daughter.
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Updated: August 29, 2023
Amelia "Mollie" Casani, passed away on Friday, august 25, 2023 at the home of her daughter.
She was born December 28, 1919 in Bessemer, PA, a daughter of the late Anthony and Joanna Garfara Cappola.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Serafino in 1987; a brother, James Cappola; two sisters, Adeline (Peter) Barchetti, Nicolena (Nicholas) Mantenuti; nephews, James Barchetti and Geno (Pauline/Joan) Barchetti; nieces, Anna Marie Barchetti, Nancy Mantenuti, and Joanna (Joseph) Piczko; son-in-law, Kenneth B. Kozel; and great-granddaughter, Faith Kozel.
One of Amelia's greatest joys was helping to care for her grandchildren. They will always cherish the memories of their special time with her. It is impossible to express the impact of love and life she gave to all for over a century. Above all, Amelia was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Surviving Amelia are her daughters, Elaine V. Kozel with whom she made her home and Lorraine (Michael) Guappone; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown. Wednesday Prayers of Transfer at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill St., Uniontown.
Interment will follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
