Uniontown
Amelia J. Gudac, 91, of Uniontown, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown on March 10, 2023.
Family and friends are welcome.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
