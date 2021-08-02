formerly of Brownsville
Amelia Paula Peet, 81, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., and formerly of Brownsville, passed away, Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home, with her loving family by her side.
A daughter of the late Bernardo and Pearl Beckman Diamonte, she was born January 8, 1940, in Merrittstown.
Amelia is survived by two sons, Kenneth Allen Williams and friend, Maryetta Miller, and David Peet; three daughters, Debra Summer and husband, Bradley, Holly Peet and fiance Walter Guthrie, and Lori Weeks and husband, Patrick; grandchildren, Connie Pinkney and husband Jason, Nicki Durschlag and husband Richard, Vicki Nieman and husband Rusty, Cullen, Reese, and Kallie Weeks, Walter Guthrie, and David Peet; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Peet; ex-husband, Henry Williams; daughter, Patricia; sisters, Frances Workman and Helen Redman; brothers, Armondo Diamonte and Nick Diamonte; and a grandson, Christopher James Wilson.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to some great friends for stopping to see Mother: Mae Shaver, Donna Hammar, Marelene White-Hinckle and Lyndsey Reckart; and to all the ladies at Amedisys Hospice. Mother loved all of you, and you have a special place in our hearts. Mother's dog, Paris, is having a really difficult time with the loss of her "Momma".
CARL R. SPEAR FUNERAL HOME in Brandonville-Bruceton Mills, W.Va., is providing cremation for Amelia. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
Condolences: www.spearfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.