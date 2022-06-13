Perryopolis
Amerigo Peter Martina, 93, of Perryopolis, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on May 13, 1929, in Grandville, a son of Rudolph and Bridgada Tommasi Martina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving of 34 years, Wilma Ervin Martina; brothers, James Martina and Rudy Martina; sister, Dolores Huffman; niece, Dona Rodricus.
Amerigo was and avid hunter, fisherman and golfer for the past 60 years. He was employed as an electrician in Hazelwood.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Lisa Ann Martina of Perryopolis, James Russell Martina of Panama City, Fla., Gary Emilo Martina of Panama City, Fla.; granddaughter, Megan Lynn Martina of Greensburg; nephew, Rudy Huffman; and niece, Dolores Martina.
Amerigo's family would like to thank AHN Hospice and special friend, Nancy Balog for all their loving care.
In honoring Amerigo's wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
His professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
