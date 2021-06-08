Fairchance
Amilynn Elizabeth Campbell, 33, of Fairchance, passed away June 4, 2021, at her home. She was born July 5, 1987, in Uniontown, a daughter of Harry Carl Campbell Jr. and Jacqueline Jean Brady Campbell.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Elijah Grant Sutton, Pennylane Izabella Campbell; paternal grandmother, Nancy Lee Tait Campbell; her boyfriend, Jerrad Byers; brother, Geoffrey Scott Campbell and his girlfriend Nichole Jones of Masontown; special aunt, Patricia Noga; special cousin, Candice Noga; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Amilynn's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC, 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Ken Walls officiating. Interment to follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Brownfield.
