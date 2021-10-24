Uniontown
Amos R. Saunders, 82, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly and peacefully in the Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was born November 3, 1938, son of the late Walter L. Saunders and Mary M. Weston Saunders Harvin.
He is predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Jo Saunders, who passed away two days prior to his death; his parents, and one brother, Richard "Butch" Saunders.
Left to cherish their memory are children, Amos (Donna) R. Saunders Jr., Michael A. Saunders, both of Uniontown, James (Val) Saunders of Gaithersburg, Md., Melissa M. Saunders of Frederick, Md., Andrena B. Daniels of Uniontown, and Traci Gathers of Charlotte, N.C.; Amos' siblings: Walter Saunders of Tampa, Fla., Nancy Saunders, of Alexandria, Va., Almeta Saunders, of Warner Robins, Ga., Elenora Dean, of Silver Springs, Md., and Timothy Harvin, of Upper Marlboro, Md.; 19 Grandchildren, 25 Great-grandchildren, and five Great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends, and a very special friend and Sister in Christ, Ms. Gladene Jacobs.
Professional Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Friends will be received for viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral services, at Faith Assembly of GOD, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Interment will immediately follow at Edenborn Cemetery.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND!!
(1) comment
Goodbye, Amos. Love you
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.