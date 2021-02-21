Uniontown
Amy Bandzuch Tungate, 37, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Thursday, February 18, 2021, after battling stage IV pancreatic cancer.
Amy was a fierce competitor and coach - on the court and off. She taught second and third grades at Laurel Highlands School District. Her faith and trust in her Lord was deep; her kindness and love immeasurable. Amy will be remembered and celebrated for being an inspiration and a bright light to all.
She will be forever remembered by her son, Maddox; mother and father Marlene and Bill Bandzuch; sister Tina Bandzuch; brother Billy Bandzuch, wife Nancy and niece and nephews Gus, Bernadette (goddaughter), Dominic, Josephine and George; mother-in-law and father-in-law Deanna and Jack Saluga; aunt Donna Berkshire; aunt Barbie and uncle Bob Atz; aunt Paula Delligatti; cousins who are more like siblings Becky and Marcus Macino and family, Michael Lukach, David Lukach, Colbie Foreman and family, Tyler and Alexa Foreman and family, and Nick Atz.
Amy was preceded in death by Betty and Bill (Mimi and Pops) Lukach; Fran and Bill (Mommom and Pappap) Bandzuch; uncle Billy and aunt Patty Lukach.
In lieu of other tributes, please consider making a contribution to the Pancreatic Cancer Network in honor of Amy's Army.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 21, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Monday, February 22. Please wear protective masks and observe social distancing at the funeral home and church.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Monday, February 22, in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.