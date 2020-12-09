Uniontown
Amy C. Michael George, 86, of Uniontown, passed Monday, December 7, 2020, in Mon General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., from complications of heart failure. She was born May 13, 1934, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Thomas Sr. and Amelia Joseph Michael.
She was the beloved wife of 67 years to Thomas R. George; mother of Kathy George of Dunedin, Fla., Fahima (Lonny) George-Harvey of Harrisburg, Richard (Fran) George of Uniontown, Thomas Jr. (Josi) George of Hershey, Alan (Marsha) George of Uniontown and Edward (Jamie) George of Morgantown; grandmother of Amy (the late Scott) Baumgardner, Lori Layton, Samantha Kruper-Peck and Jonathan (Greg Johnson) Kruper; stepgrandson Kyle (Brooke) Harvey, Jennifer (Michael Licciardi) George, Courtney (Derick) Scott, Michael (Jessica) George, Matthew (Lexi) George, Catherine A. George, Olivia George and Chase George, the late Michelle and Logan George; great-grandmother of Lily, Avery, Madison, Mia, Levi, Lincoln, Radan; stepgrandson Walker, Porter, Ezra, Grasyn, Brynn, Declan, Duke and Easton (due in March); sister of Charles Michael of Florida, Virginia Murphy of Boston, Mass., and Thomas Michael Jr. of Uniontown, and the late Sally Carom, Mary Hanna, Joseph Michael and Adeline Clarchick.
Amy was a lifelong member of St. George Maronite Church of Uniontown and its Altar Rosary Society and Ladies Guild, and was a Sunday school teacher. She did charity work with Catholic Charities and St. Vincent DePaul and owned and operated Amy G's Gifts and More in Farmington. She was a loving and devoted wife, mom, Siti, homemaker and friend. Amy will be best remembered for her incredible talents in the kitchen.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 10, in St. George Maronite Church, Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held on at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, in the church. Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Please wear masks and observe social distancing during your visit.
Flowers are welcome but the family suggests memorial contributions to St. George Maronite Church or St. Jude's Children's Hospital in her memory.
Arrangements by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.