Vanderbilt
Amy D. Marchewka, 48, of Vanderbilt, died Friday, June 9, 2023, in her home.
She was born March 3, 1975, in Connellsville, a daughter of Cecelia Guynn Brown of Vanderbilt and the late James E. Brown, Sr.
Amy was a 1993 graduate of Connellsville High School.
She then served as a private in US Army Reserve PV2/E2.
She was employed as a corrections officer at SCI Fayette for 17 years and she served on the Employee Association Committee.
Amy was a member of the Connellsville Slovak Club, and among her hobbies, she enjoyed skiing, camping, picnics and floating down the Yough River.
She was a member of Saint Aloysius Roman Catholic Church and the former Saint Vincent DePaul Roman Catholic Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, David A. Marchewka; three children, David, Dylan and Ava, all at home; her siblings, James E. Brown, Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Vanderbilt, Kerry Domaracki and her fiance, Joseph Trillow, of Dunbar, Ryan Brown and his girlfriend, Heather, of Vanderbilt and Jamie Brown and her fiance, Eddie Showman, of Connellsville; her in-laws, Joseph Marchewka and his wife, Debra, of Connellsville, Mary Agnes Marchewka and her boyfriend, Gary Wainwright, of Connellsville and Danny Marchewka of Connellsville.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her father and mother-in-law, Thomas E., Sr. and Carmela Marchewka; brother-in-law, Thomas E. Marchewka, Jr.; and a nephew, Brenden Cooper.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Saint Rita’s Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Daniel Ulishney, Reverend Julius Capongpongan and Reverend Peter Guardiano as celebrants. Interment will follow in Saint Rita’s Cemetery.
The family would like to extend special thank you’s to the physicians and staff at UPMC Hillman , Uniontown, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital staff, UPMC Montefiore / Frank Starzel Center, WVU Medicine, Uniontown, Allegheny Health Network staff and Amedisys Hospice for all of their care of Amy over the last years.
To offer a condolence or remembrance to the family, please visit brooksfuneralhomes.com
