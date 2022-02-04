Uniontown
Amy Lynn Sullivan Adams, 48, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
She was born June 20, 1973, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John R. Sullivan and Louise "Sis" Teets Rosano; stepfather, Albert Rosano; brother, Christopher Sullivan; and a niece, Jessicah Piper.
Amy loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing games on her iPad, camping, coloring and music. Her favorite times were binge watching TV series with her son, Tim.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Tim Tichnor of Uniontown; sisters, Dedra "Dee" Dillinger (Dave) of Uniontown, Sherry Knox of Fairbank and Angel Sullivan of Republic; brothers, Albert T. "Champ" Rosano (Janeen) of Uniontown, and John and Russell Sullivan, both of Republic; six nieces, 12 nephews, one great-niece, five great-nephews, and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with Pastor David Herring officiating, Saturday, February 5, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in memory of Amy, to the funeral home.
