Uniontown
Amy Michelle Baird, 57, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Friends were received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and and will be received until 11 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, with Brother Karl Heiter officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.